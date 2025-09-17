Fallen Giant: Manchester United Shares Tumble After Struggles Hit Finances

Manchester United, the Premier League’s fallen giant, is struggling to keep tabs with its larger rivals after revenues flat-lined and losses continued to mount.

Owned by the Glazer family and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, Man United announced revenues of £666.5 million ($910 million) for the year ending June 2025, and losses of £33.0 million, barely ahead of last year’s £661.7 million.

Shares fell about 2.5% in early trading in New York. The results highlight how the club has been adversely affected by its continued slump in performance on the field, and increases fears that the famous brand is struggling to make up the shortfall.

Although the losses have decreased this year, they still amount to about £300 million in the last five years. The continuing outflows prompted Ratcliffe to recently warn that the club was running out of money. The club is also planning to build a giant 100,000 seater stadium.

Ratcliffe’s main business, the petrochemical group Ineos Group Holdings SA is also under pressure. Earlier this week Moody’s Ratings cut its credit score into highly speculative territory, citing the petrochemical manufacturer’s deteriorating operating performance and weak metrics.