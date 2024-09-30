FOMO Grips China Stock Buyers On ‘Epic’ Trading Day Before Break

(Bloomberg) -- For Shao Qifeng, the frenzy in Chinese stock trading in the last five sessions was a first in his 15-year market career.

The Beijing-based chief investment officer at Ying An Asset Management Co. has been receiving non-stop client inquiries in his WeChat groups asking whether this is the time to buy stocks, after authorities unveiled a stimulus blitz last week.

“I think this means we are in the second phase of a bull market, when stocks are getting wide attention,” Shao said. “On the surface, I’m keeping my cool, but deep down in my heart I’m celebrating.”