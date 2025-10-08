'Focus on THESE Stocks…': Morgan Stanley Highlights Sectors To Watch This Earnings Season

Morgan Stanley remains bullish on lenders, consumer and industrial stocks heading into the earnings season for the September quarter, adding that Q2FY26 will serve as the base for the next leg of the earnings cycle.

In its latest India Strategy note, Morgan Stanley highlighted that although revenue or profit growth is not expected to touch double digits in the September quarter, the road ahead could be brighter.

This is because of a series of stimuli offered by the government and policymakers, including the introduction of GST rate cuts on Sept 22, which has led to early signs of a consumption boom.

The rate cuts issued by the Reserve Bank of India, coupled with income tax cuts, are some of the other measures taken to boost liquidity and consumption in the economy.