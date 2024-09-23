F&O Trading: Four In 10 Traders Under 30, Half Of Them From Four States, SEBI Study Reveals

Four out of 10 traders in the futures and options segment were aged below 30 and more than half among all the F&O traders during the fiscal 2023-24 belonged to just four states—Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, according to the findings of a study released by the SEBI on Monday.

Among them, 18.8 lakh or 21.7% of the overall F&O traders are based in Maharashtra, 10.1 lakh or 11.6% in Gujarat, 9.3 lakh or 10.7% in Uttar Pradesh, and 5.4 lakh or 6.2% in Rajasthan.

That comes as SEBI revealed that the proportion of F&O traders aged under 30 has increased to 43% in the previous financial year, from 31% in the financial year ending March 2022-23.

Nearly 93% of these young traders incurred losses in F&O in fiscal 2024, the study added.