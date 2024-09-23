F&O Trading: Retail Investors Competing Against Algorithms And Are Losing Out, SEBI Survey Reveals

While individual traders experienced losses in the futures and options trading in the financial year 2023–24, proprietary trades and foreign portfolio investors made a gross profit. However, the majority of the profit made by FPIs and proprietary trades in F&O was earned by algorithm entities.

While the individuals or other category traders including corporates, NRIs and Trusts incurred losses when they used algorithms, they made profits without algorithms, according to a study released by the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Algorithm entities are those entities who have done at least one trade in a year using algorithmic order. While the FPIs made 97% profit using algorithm entities, proprietary traders collected a profit of 96% using these algorithms. However, individuals incurred loss of Rs 27,700 crore when they used algorithms.