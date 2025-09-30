F&O Expiry: Why Tuesday Could Be Volatile Day For Nifty

On Monday, the Nifty 50 index opened in the green, marking a rare occurrence in recent times. However, the index failed to sustain its opening gains as selling pressure emerged on every intraday rise. As a result, the index closed near the previous day's low, settling with a loss of 19.80 points, or 0.08%, at 24,634.90. While the losses may seem minor in absolute terms, it is important to note that the index closed more than 150 points lower than the day’s high.

Two key takeaways from Monday's trading session are as follows:Firstly, there was a lack of conviction at higher levels, preventing any sustained move upward. Secondly, the pattern of lower highs and lower lows continued on the Nifty, despite the initial gap-up at the opening.

On the daily chart, a bearish candle with an upper shadow formed, indicating that the bulls were unable to sustain the bounce back. This scenario was anticipated in previous analysis. Technically, the index is currently trading below its key moving averages—the 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages (DMA). The Nifty is trading about 2% above the 200-DMA, which has been flat for the past few months; a flat moving average clearly indicates a lack of clear directional momentum in the index.

Looking ahead, the support zone between 24,340 and 24,440 becomes crucial for the index. A failure to hold this support could extend the correction towards the 200-DMA at 24,162, which coincides with the lower end of the channel support. Therefore, attention will be focused on whether the index can hold above the 24,340-24,440 support zone. On the upside, a sign of strength would emerge if the index manages to break the sequence of lower highs and lower lows, with 24,791 expected to act as immediate resistance, followed by 24,869.