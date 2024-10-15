Best Monsoon In Four Years Fails To Rejuvenate FMCG Stocks

However, earnings-per-share for companies like Marico Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., and ITC Ltd. have not followed the anticipated upward trajectory. Marico saw a downgrade of 0.9%, Dabur's earnings dropped by 1.34%, and Tata Consumer Products registered a downgrade of 2.5%.

In comparison, the overall Nifty FMCG index saw a modest earnings upgrade of 1.2% over the monsoon period.

Brewery companies like Radico Khaitan Ltd. and United Breweries Ltd. were the worst hit among Nifty FMCG stocks as their earnings downgraded by 18.9% and 8.9%, respectively.

The earnings downgrade is notable, given that a strong monsoon typically supports higher rural incomes and boosts demand for FMCG products.