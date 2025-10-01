Flat Growth Despite Fresh Acquisition? Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target For KPIT

With the earnings season just around the corner, Goldman Sachs has issued a cautious note on KPIT Ltd., notably trimming its 12-month target price from Rs 1,230 to Rs 1,100 while maintaining a 'neutral' stance.

The firm cites near-term softness and a slower ramp in newly acquired businesses as potential reasons to be cautious about the company.

Ahead of second-quarter earnings, Goldman Sachs also predicted KPIT's organic constant currency revenue to decline 2% sequentially. Revenues are also expected to fall 1% in dollar terms, weighed down further by the depreciation of the Indian rupee.