Fixed Work, Variable Price: Consumers Question Why Making Charges Fluctuate With Gold Prices

A growing debate is surfacing among consumers and industry observers over the traditional practice of calculating gold jewellery making charges as a percentage of the metal’s price.

This method has come under fire as it forces consumers to pay significantly more for the artisan's labour when gold prices rise, even though the actual work involved remains constant.

The fluctuation creates a painful financial squeeze for buyers when Gold prices climb, and conversely, it compresses jewellers' margins when prices dip, creating an inconsistent cost structure for a fixed service.