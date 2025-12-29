Five Years, 250% Gains: What Rs 1 Lakh Of Gold Invested In 2020 Is Worth In 2025

Call it a save haven asset or a hedge against market's volatility, gold has risen to the occasion multiple times this year to prove that it has its investors' back. The yellow metal has grown dearer over the past five years alone, surging a little over 250%.

For an investor to purchase 10 grams of gold in the beginning of 2020, she would need only Rs 38,995 but the same quantity costs Rs 1,36,649 as of Dec. 29, 2025 according to Bloomberg data.

If an investor poured in Rs 1 lakh back on Jan 1, 2020 she would have roughly 25.64 grams of shimmering gold in her kitty, the same holding now costs a whopping Rs 3,50,368 or roughly Rs 3.5 lakh.

With a 250.4% appreciation over five years, the most precious of the metals has managed to turn Rs 1 lakh into more than three times its original value.

In the last decade, the yellow metal has surged nearly 431%, giving returns more than 5 times its worth back in 2015. Therefore, fuelling investors' confidence in the commodity and staying true to its role of a safe haven asset. The appeal for gold, which has majorly amplified over the years, does not seem to be waning anytime soon.