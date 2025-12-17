Five Stocks To Buy: Uno Minda, Coromandel International, Bharti Airtel And Two More

Market analysts and brokerages shared their top stock recommendations for the upcoming trading session, highlighting opportunities in banking, energy, metals, and infrastructure sectors.

Auto-ancillaries specialist Unominda is currently trading around Rs 1,257. Angel One’s Osho Krishan recommends a Buy for Unominda at Rs 1,250, with a stop loss at Rs 1,220 and a target of Rs 1,300.

Uno Minda is a global manufacturer and supplier of innovative automotive components and systems for OEMs. The company designs and produce over 28 categories of components for vehicles across all segments, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two- and three-wheelers, serving both internal combustion engine and electric/hybrid vehicles.

Coromandel International, a leading agrochemicals and fertiliser major, is hovering near Rs 2,325. Osho Krishan has a 'Buy' call for the stock at Rs 2,300, with stop loss at Rs 2,270 and target at Rs 2,350.

Coromandel International is an Indian agri-solutions provider, part of the Murugappa Group, specialising in fertilisers (India's second-largest phosphatic player), crop protection, specialty nutrients, and organic products, offering a complete farming value chain.

Telecom heavyweight Bharti Airtel trades near Rs 2,102. Raja Venkatraman from NeoTrader recommends Buy at Rs 2,105, stop at Rs 2,080 and target Rs 2,145.

Another recommendation from Venkatraman is metals and energy conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. Venkatraman advises Buy at Rs 572, stop at Rs 565 with a target of Rs 583.

Shrikant Chauhan of Kotak Securities puts forth a Buy call for Luxury lifestyle firm Titan Company, with a target of Rs 3,980 and stop loss at Rs 3,890,