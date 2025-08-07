Five Stocks To Buy: TVS Motor, Coal India, ACC And Two Others
The stock recommendations come with specific target price and stop loss price.
Stock market experts have recommended five stocks for trade that promise returns for investors. The suggestions come from Osho Krishan, Chief Manager - Technical & Derivative Research and Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
They have recommended Asian Paints Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd., ACC Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd., and Coal India Ltd. The experts have given a specific target price and stop loss price for the stock.
Krishan suggests buying Asian Paints at the current market level with a target price of Rs 2,570 and a stop loss at Rs 2,435. Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold,' and 18 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 3.4%
Another stock that Krishan suggests is TVS Motor at the current market level with a target price of Rs 3,027 and a stop loss at Rs 2,920. Out of 41 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold,' and eight suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 0.8%
The third stock recommendation from Krishan is Tata Technologies futures at the current market level with a target price of Rs 642 and a stop loss at Rs 686. Out of 17 analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and 12 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 8.5%
Jain suggests buying ACC at the current market level with a target price of Rs 1,880 and a stop loss at Rs 1,785. Out of 42 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 1.8%
He also suggests buying Coal India at the current market level with a target price of Rs 395 and a stop loss at Rs 365. Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.4%