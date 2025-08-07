Five Stocks To Buy: TVS Motor, Coal India, ACC And Two Others

Krishan suggests buying Asian Paints at the current market level with a target price of Rs 2,570 and a stop loss at Rs 2,435. Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold,' and 18 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 3.4%

Another stock that Krishan suggests is TVS Motor at the current market level with a target price of Rs 3,027 and a stop loss at Rs 2,920. Out of 41 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold,' and eight suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 0.8%

The third stock recommendation from Krishan is Tata Technologies futures at the current market level with a target price of Rs 642 and a stop loss at Rs 686. Out of 17 analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and 12 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 8.5%

Jain suggests buying ACC at the current market level with a target price of Rs 1,880 and a stop loss at Rs 1,785. Out of 42 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 1.8%

He also suggests buying Coal India at the current market level with a target price of Rs 395 and a stop loss at Rs 365. Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.4%