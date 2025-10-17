Five Stocks To Buy Today: Tata Consumer, JFS, HDFC Bank And Two Others

Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Friday that promise returns for investors. Osho Krishan, Chief Manager, Technical and Derivative Research, Angel One, suggests buying JSW Energy Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 565 and a stop loss at Rs 535.

JSW Energy is a power company and currently generate 8,400 MW, out of which 3,508 MW is thermal power, 1,391 MW is hydropower, 2,826 MW is wind and 675 MW is solar power. The company operates across several Indian states and have stakes in natural resource companies in South Africa.

Another stock that Krishan suggests is Voltas Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 1,462 and a stop loss at Rs 1,380.

Voltas was established in 1954 and it is a part of the multinational Tata group which has operations in over 100 countries across 6 continents. Voltas is one of India's largest air conditioning company and offers a comprehensive range of cooling & home appliances.

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae asset Sharekhan, recommends buying Tata Consumer Products Ltd. at the current market level with a stop loss of Rs 1,110 and a target price at Rs 1,200. Tata Consumer Products, is home to Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Himalayan Water and emerging brands like Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Tata Gluco Plus and Tata Water Plus.

Shah also suggests buying Jio Financial Services Ltd. at the current market level with a target price Rs 325 with a stop loss of Rs 300.

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. suggests buying HDFC Bank Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 1,050 and a stop loss at Rs 960.