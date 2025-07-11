Five Stocks To Buy Today: SBI, Prestige, Paytm, Container Corp. Among Others

State Bank of India, One97 Communications Ltd., Prestige Estate Projects Ltd., Container Corp. of India, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are among stocks with 'buy' recommendation on Friday.

Nilesh Jain from Centrum Broking Ltd., Aditya Agarwala from Invest4edu, Shrikant Chouhan from Kotak Securities, and Ajit Mishra, SVP-research, Religare Broking weighed in on the stocks.

Nilesh Jain, head VP- technical and derivatives research, (equity research) at Centrum Broking Ltd., recommended buying Concor at the current market price. Stop loss is at Rs 615 and target price at Rs 651. Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and six suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 0.2%.

Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu, recommended buying Paytm operator One97 Communications at the current market price. Stop loss is at Rs 900 and target price at Rs 1,050. Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 2.7%.