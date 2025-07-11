Five Stocks To Buy Today: SBI, Prestige, Paytm, Container Corp. Among Others
Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu, recommended buying Paytm operator One97 Communications at the current market price.
State Bank of India, One97 Communications Ltd., Prestige Estate Projects Ltd., Container Corp. of India, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are among stocks with 'buy' recommendation on Friday.
Nilesh Jain from Centrum Broking Ltd., Aditya Agarwala from Invest4edu, Shrikant Chouhan from Kotak Securities, and Ajit Mishra, SVP-research, Religare Broking weighed in on the stocks.
Nilesh Jain, head VP- technical and derivatives research, (equity research) at Centrum Broking Ltd., recommended buying Concor at the current market price. Stop loss is at Rs 615 and target price at Rs 651. Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and six suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 0.2%.
Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu, recommended buying Paytm operator One97 Communications at the current market price. Stop loss is at Rs 900 and target price at Rs 1,050. Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 2.7%.
Agarwala also recommended buying Prestige Estate Projects at the current market price. Stop loss is at Rs 1,610 and target price at Rs 1,870. Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.9%.
Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities, recommended buying SBI at the current market price. Stop loss is at Rs 807 and target price at Rs 825. Out of 50 analysts tracking the company, 40 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.5%.
Ajit Mishra, SVP-research at Religare Broking recommended buying Glenmark at the current market price. Stop loss is at Rs 1,860 and target price at Rs 1,990. Out of 12 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 4.1%.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.