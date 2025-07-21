Five Stocks To Buy Today: SAIL, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance And Two Others

In Monday’s trading session, market analysts have spotlighted five stocks for investors looking to capitalise on short-term momentum. The recommendations come from Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, and Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research (Equity, Commodity & Currency) at Globe Capital. Their picks include Steel Authority of India Ltd., Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., HT Media Ltd., Tata Steel, and Bajaj Finance Ltd., each backed by technical indicators and price action analysis.

Vaishali Parekh has recommended buying SAIL at Rs 136, with a stop loss at Rs 133 and a target of Rs 142. Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold,' and 12 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 8.8%

Her second pick, Archean Chemical, is advised for purchase at Rs 698, with a stop loss at Rs 683 and a target of Rs 730. Out of eight analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 2.4%

Parekh also suggests buying HT Media at Rs 22.5, placing a stop loss at Rs 21.5 and aiming for a target of Rs 25.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Sharma has recommended Tata Steel as a buy at Rs 162.5, with a stop loss at Rs 159 and a target of Rs 170. Out of 34 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 2.1%

His second recommendation is Bajaj Finance, which he advises buying at Rs 941, with a stop loss at Rs 920 and a target of Rs 995. Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 0.1%