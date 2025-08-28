Five Stocks To Buy Today: Ola Electric, Aditya Birla Fashion, Others—Check Target Price

Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Thursday that promise returns for investors. Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President, Research at Angel One Ltd, suggests buying Ola Mobility Electric Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 65 and a stop loss at Rs 43.

Out of eight analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and three suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.7%

Another stock that Singh suggests is Aditya Birla Fashion Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 93 and a stop loss at Rs 76.

Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and eight suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 1.3%

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital, recommends buying Tech Mahindra Ltd. at the current market level with a stop loss of Rs 1,410 and a target price at Rs 1,545.

He also suggests buying Bosch Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 41,250 and a stop loss at Rs 38,750. Out of five analysts tracking the company, one maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 17.6%.

His third recommendation is Punjab National Bank at the current market level with a target price of Rs 105.5 and a stop loss at Rs 96. Out of 21 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 11.5%.