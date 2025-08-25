Five Stocks To Buy Today: Infosys, HDFC AMC And Others —Check Target Price

Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Monday that promise returns for investors. Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, suggests buying Infosys Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 1,530 and a stop loss at Rs 1,465.

Out of 50 analysts tracking the company, 35 maintain a 'buy' rating, 13 recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 17.2%

Another stock that Chouhan suggests is Ashok Leyland Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 135 and a stop loss at Rs 129. Out of 43 analysts tracking the company, 34 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.8%

Chouhan's third recommendation is Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 8,000 and stop loss Rs 7,880. Out of 31 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy', three maintain a 'hold' and one maintains a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 8.2%

Chandan Taparia, Head- Technical & Derivatives Research MOFSL, recommends buying Supreme Industries Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 4,979 and a stop loss at Rs 4,480.

Out of 27 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating and 10 recommend a 'hold,' and three have a 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 2.5%

He also suggests buying HDFC AMC Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 6,200 and a stop loss at Rs 5,640. Out of 28 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1.2%.