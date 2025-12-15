Five Stocks To Buy Today: IDFC Bank, BPCL, IMFA, Ramky Infra And Hindustan Zinc

Market analysts and brokerages shared their top stock recommendations for the upcoming trading session, highlighting opportunities in banking, energy, metals, and infrastructure sectors.

Top picks included Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd., and Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, recommends buying IDFC First Bank Ltd. at Rs 82 with a stop-loss at Rs 79 and a target of Rs 87. He also suggests Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd at Rs 365, keeping a stop-loss at Rs 354 and aiming for Rs 383, citing positive technical cues in the oil and gas space.

Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager and Trading Strategist at The Street, is bullish on metals and infrastructure. He advises buying Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd. with a stop-loss at Rs 1,350 and a target of Rs 1,500, highlighting strength in the ferro alloys segment. Rambhia also recommends Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, setting a stop-loss at Rs 540 and a target of Rs 570, as the stock shows momentum in the infra space.

Meanwhile, Chandan Taparia, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at MOFSL, picks Hindustan Zinc Ltd for a short-term trade. His call is to buy Hindzinc with a stop-loss at Rs 550 and a target of Rs 580, supported by a favorable technical setup in the metal sector.