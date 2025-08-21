Five Stocks To Buy Today: Grasim, India Hotel, And Others—Check Target Price
The stock recommendations come with specific target price and stop loss price.
Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Thursday that promise returns for investors. Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities suggests buying Grasim Industries Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 2,930 and a stop loss at Rs 2,830.
Out of nine analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' and one suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.1%
Another stock that Palviya suggests is India Hotel Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 830 and a stop loss at Rs 794. Out of 26 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.4%
Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital, recommends buying Can Fin Homes Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 835 and a stop loss at Rs 755.
Out of 21 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating and four recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16.3%
He also suggests buying Mphasis Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 3,000 and a stop loss at Rs 2,750. Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.5%
Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities recommends buying Marico Ltd. at the current market level, with a target price of Rs 780 and a stop loss at 737. Out of 45 analysts tracking the company, 31 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine maintain a hold raitng and four maintain a sell according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.4%