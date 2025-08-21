Five Stocks To Buy Today: Grasim, India Hotel, And Others—Check Target Price

Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Thursday that promise returns for investors. Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities suggests buying Grasim Industries Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 2,930 and a stop loss at Rs 2,830.

Out of nine analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' and one suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.1%

Another stock that Palviya suggests is India Hotel Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 830 and a stop loss at Rs 794. Out of 26 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.4%

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital, recommends buying Can Fin Homes Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 835 and a stop loss at Rs 755.

Out of 21 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating and four recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16.3%

He also suggests buying Mphasis Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 3,000 and a stop loss at Rs 2,750. Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.5%

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities recommends buying Marico Ltd. at the current market level, with a target price of Rs 780 and a stop loss at 737. Out of 45 analysts tracking the company, 31 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine maintain a hold raitng and four maintain a sell according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.4%