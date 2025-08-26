Five Stocks To Buy Today: Glenmark Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Others—Check Target Price

Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Tuesday that promise returns for investors. Somil Mehta, Head Alternate Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, suggests buying Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 2,040 and a stop loss at Rs 1,925.

Out of 11 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11.8%

Another stock that Mehta suggests is Bharti Airtel Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 2,020 and a stop loss at Rs 1,895. Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 8.9%

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd, recommends buying Gufic BioSciences Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 400 and a stop loss at Rs 365.

He also suggests buying IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 48 and a stop loss at Rs 43. Out of seven analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data.

The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 35.4%. His third recommendation is, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 330 and a stop loss at Rs 310.

Only one analyst is tracking the company, and they maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 42.3%