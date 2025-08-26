Business NewsMarketsFive Stocks To Buy Today: Glenmark Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Others—Check Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

Five Stocks To Buy Today: Glenmark Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Others—Check Target Price

Five Stocks To Buy Today: The stock recommendations come with specific target price and stop loss price.

26 Aug 2025, 09:32 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Five Stocks To Buy Today
Five Stocks To Buy Today: Market analysts have recommended five stocks to buy today. (Image source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Tuesday that promise returns for investors. Somil Mehta, Head Alternate Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, suggests buying Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 2,040 and a stop loss at Rs 1,925.

Out of 11 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11.8%

Another stock that Mehta suggests is Bharti Airtel Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 2,020 and a stop loss at Rs 1,895. Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 8.9%

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd, recommends buying Gufic BioSciences Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 400 and a stop loss at Rs 365.

He also suggests buying IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 48 and a stop loss at Rs 43. Out of seven analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data.

The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 35.4%. His third recommendation is, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 330 and a stop loss at Rs 310.

Only one analyst is tracking the company, and they maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 42.3%

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Slips Below 24,800, Sensex Slumps Over 200 Points As ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank Drag
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Slips Below 24,800, Sensex Slumps Over 200 Points As ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank Drag
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT