Five Stocks To Buy Today: Devyani, Cipla, IndusInd Bank And Others—Check Target Price

Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Friday that promise returns for investors. Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research And Investments, Invest4edu suggests buying Cipla Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 1,700 and a stop loss at Rs 1,540.

Out of 40 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.2%

Another stock that Agarwala suggests is AB Capital Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 310 and a stop loss at Rs 282. Out of 10 analysts tracking the company, all maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.1%

Nilesh Jain, Head AVP- Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity Research), Centrum Broking Ltd, recommends buying Devyani International Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 184 and a stop loss at Rs 169.

Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold,' and five have a 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 3.3%

He also suggests buying Cummins India Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 4,040 and a stop loss at Rs 3,810. Out of 27 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 1.1%

Jain's third recommendation is IndusInd Bank Ltd. at the current market level, with a target price of Rs 780 and a stop loss at 741. Out of 45 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, 14 maintain a hold raitng and 24 maintain a sell according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 0.6%