Five Stocks To Buy Today: Coal India, Polycab, Others—Check Target Price
Five Stocks To Buy Today: The stock market recommendations come with specific target price and stop loss price.
Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Friday that promise returns for investors. Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist, The Streets, suggests buying Coal India Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 400 and a stop loss at Rs 365
Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and four suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.9%
Another stock that Rambhia suggests is Kaveri Seeds Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 1,200 and a stop loss at Rs 1,130. Only two analysts are tracking the company and they maintain a 'buy' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.4%
Rambhia also suggests buying Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. at the current market level with a target price Rs 2,325 with a stop loss of Rs 2,240. Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold,' and 12 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.2%
Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research And Investments, Invest4edu, recommends buying Kanyes Ltd. at the current market level with a stop loss of Rs 5,900 and a target price at Rs 6,800.
He also suggests buying Polycab Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 7,350 and a stop loss at Rs 6,920. Out of 36 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a upside of 6.8%.