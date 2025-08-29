Business NewsMarketsFive Stocks To Buy Today: Coal India, Polycab, Others—Check Target Price
Five Stocks To Buy Today: Coal India, Polycab, Others—Check Target Price

Five Stocks To Buy Today: The stock market recommendations come with specific target price and stop loss price.

29 Aug 2025, 09:24 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Five Stocks To Buy Today
Five Stocks To Buy Today: Analysts have suggested five stocks for today. (Image source: Envato)
Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Friday that promise returns for investors. Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist, The Streets, suggests buying Coal India Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 400 and a stop loss at Rs 365

Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and four suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.9%

Another stock that Rambhia suggests is Kaveri Seeds Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 1,200 and a stop loss at Rs 1,130. Only two analysts are tracking the company and they maintain a 'buy' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.4%

Rambhia also suggests buying Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. at the current market level with a target price Rs 2,325 with a stop loss of Rs 2,240. Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold,' and 12 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.2%

Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research And Investments, Invest4edu, recommends buying Kanyes Ltd. at the current market level with a stop loss of Rs 5,900 and a target price at Rs 6,800.

He also suggests buying Polycab Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 7,350 and a stop loss at Rs 6,920. Out of 36 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a upside of 6.8%.

