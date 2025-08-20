Business NewsMarketsFive Stocks To Buy Today: Canara Bank, Bank Of Baroda, And Others—Check Target Price
Five Stocks To Buy Today: Canara Bank, Bank Of Baroda, And Others—Check Target Price

Five Stocks To Buy Today: The stock market recommendations come with specific target price and stop loss price.

20 Aug 2025, 09:50 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Five Stocks To Buy
Five Stocks To Buy: Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda are among stocks with 'buy' recommendation on Tuesday. (Image source: Envato) 
Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Wednesday that promise returns for investors. Akshay P Bhagwat, senior VP, JM Financial suggests buying Canara Bank at the current market level with a target price of Rs 123 and a stop loss at Rs 108.

Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11.4%

Another stock that Bhagwat suggests is Bank Of Baroda Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 263 and a stop loss at Rs 237. Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11.2%

Bijesh Ail, Head Technical and Derivatives, Retail Research IDBI Cap, recommends buying Nam India Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 910 and a stop loss at Rs 828.

Out of 24 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating and five recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.3%

He also suggests buying L&T Finance Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 245 and a stop loss at Rs 210. Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 3.7%

Ail's third recommendation is Bikaji Foods Ltd. at the current market level, with a target price of Rs 805 and a stop loss at 756. Out of seven analysts tracking the company, all maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 14.5%

