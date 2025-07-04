Five Stocks To Buy Today: BSE, Tata Chemical, Voltas, And More
These stocks have 'buy' recommendations this Friday.
BSE Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Chambal Fertilizers Ltd., Voltas Ltd., and Sharda Cropchem Ltd. are among stocks with 'buy' recommendation this Friday.
Investment experts Somil Mehta from Mirae Asset Sharekhan and Brijesh Ail from IDBI Capital shared their insights with NDTV Profit.
Somil Mehta, head of alternate research at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, recommends buying BSE at current market price with a stop loss of Rs 2,760 and a target of Rs 2,950. Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 14.5%.
Mehta also suggests buying Tata Chemical at current market price, with a stop loss of Rs 924 and a target of Rs 990. Out of eight analysts tracking the company one recommends a 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 18.9%
Brijesh Ail, head of technical and derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital, recommends buying Chambal Fertilisers at current market price, with a stop loss of Rs 552 and a target price of Rs 580. Out of five analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.2%.
Ail also advised buying Voltas at current market price, with a stop loss of Rs 1,343 and a target price of Rs 1,410. Out of 40 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 3.3%.
Lastly, Ail recommends buying Sharda Cropchem at current market price, with a stop loss of Rs 862 and a target of Rs 910. Out of five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.8%.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.