Five Stocks To Buy Today: BSE, Tata Chemical, Voltas, And More

BSE Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Chambal Fertilizers Ltd., Voltas Ltd., and Sharda Cropchem Ltd. are among stocks with 'buy' recommendation this Friday.

Investment experts Somil Mehta from Mirae Asset Sharekhan and Brijesh Ail from IDBI Capital shared their insights with NDTV Profit.

Somil Mehta, head of alternate research at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, recommends buying BSE at current market price with a stop loss of Rs 2,760 and a target of Rs 2,950. Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 14.5%.

Mehta also suggests buying Tata Chemical at current market price, with a stop loss of Rs 924 and a target of Rs 990. Out of eight analysts tracking the company one recommends a 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 18.9%