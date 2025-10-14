Five Stocks To Buy Today: Adani Ports, Dam Capital, Ramky Infra And Two Others

Business NewsMarketsFive Stocks To Buy Today: Adani Ports, Dam Capital, Ramky Infra And Two Others
The recommendations come with specific target price and stop loss price.

14 Oct 2025, 08:51 AM IST i
Stocks to buy today. (Photo source: Canva AI)
Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Tuesday that promise returns for investors. Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist, The Streets, suggests buying Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 660 and a stop loss at Rs 620. No analysts are tracking this company's stock as per data available at Bloomberg.

Another stock that Rambhia suggests is Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 275 and a stop loss at Rs 250. For Dam Capital as well, no analysts are tracking this company's stock as per data available at Bloomberg.

Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research And Investments, Invest4edu, recommends buying Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. at the current market level with a stop loss of Rs 1,395 and a target price at Rs 1,510. Out of 23 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' and none suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 19.1%

Shrikant Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Kotak Securities suggests buying Bharti Airtel Ltd. at the current market level with a target price Rs 2,000 with a stop loss of Rs 1,930. Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.8%

He also suggests buying Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 650 and a stop loss at Rs 575. No analysts are tracking this company's stock as per data available at Bloomberg.

