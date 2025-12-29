Five Stocks To Buy: Titan Company, Nestle India, Concor And More
Angel One and Religare Broking have shared target prices and stop losses for the above-mentioned stocks.
Leading market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with a strong consensus emerging on select large-cap names.
Top picks include Titan Company Ltd., Container Corporation of India (Concor), and Nestle India, alongside infrastructure plays like Dalmia Bharat and NBCC.
Five Stocks To Buy
Titan Company
Titan Company emerged as a consensus buy among analysts. Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommended buying the stock at Rs 3,992 for a target of Rs 4,200, with a stop loss at Rs 3,900.
Similarly, Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking placed a buy rating at the same level, projecting a target of Rs 4,180 with a stop loss of Rs 3,910.
Container Corporation of India
Logistics major Concor also saw multiple buy recommendations. Shrikant Chauhan of Kotak Securities advised buying at the current market price of Rs 522, setting targets of Rs 534 and Rs 550 with a stop loss at Rs 504.
Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking also holds a bullish view, recommending a target of Rs 550 with a stop loss placed at Rs 505.
Nestle India
Shrikant Chauhan of Kotak Securities suggested a buy on FMCG giant Nestle India. He set targets of Rs 1,290 and Rs 1,320, recommending a stop loss at Rs 1,244.
Dalmia Bharat
Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital picked cement major Dalmia Bharat. He recommended entering at Rs 2,162 for a target of Rs 2,270, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 2,110.
NBCC (India)
Sharma also placed a buy call on state-owned NBCC at Rs 122. He set a target price of Rs 132 with a stop loss at Rs 117.