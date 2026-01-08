Five Stocks To Buy: TCS, HCL Tech, Jio Financial Services, And More
Analysts have a clear tilt toward technology, consumer durables, and financial services stocks, going into trade today.
Key names on today’s radar include Jio Financial Services Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and Tata Technologies Ltd.
Jio Financial Services
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, has recommended a buy on Jio Financial Services at Rs 303.5. He has placed a stop loss at Rs 296 and is targeting Rs 320, citing improving price structure and momentum indicators.
HCL Technologies
Nilesh Jain, Head AVP – Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity Research) at Centrum Broking Ltd, is bullish on HCL Technologies. He has advised a buy, with a stop loss at Rs 1,610 and a target price of Rs 1,710, indicating scope for further upside in frontline IT counters.
Voltas
Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research at Globe Capital, has turned positive on Voltas. He has recommended a buy at the current market price of around Rs 1,507, with a stop loss at Rs 1,480 and a target of Rs 1,620, betting on strength in the consumer durables space.
Tata Consultancy Services
Chandan Taparia, Head – Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, has placed a buy call on Tata Consultancy Services at the current market price of Rs 3,296. The stock carries a stop loss at Rs 3,185 and a target of Rs 3,520.
Tata Technologies
VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market Today, has recommended a buy on Tata Technologies in the entry range of Rs 675–685. He sees multiple upside targets at Rs 720, Rs 750, and Rs 800, with a stop loss at Rs 635 and a 1–10 week investment horizon.