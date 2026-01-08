Five Stocks To Buy: TCS, HCL Tech, Jio Financial Services, And More

Jio Financial Services

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, has recommended a buy on Jio Financial Services at Rs 303.5. He has placed a stop loss at Rs 296 and is targeting Rs 320, citing improving price structure and momentum indicators.

HCL Technologies

Nilesh Jain, Head AVP – Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity Research) at Centrum Broking Ltd, is bullish on HCL Technologies. He has advised a buy, with a stop loss at Rs 1,610 and a target price of Rs 1,710, indicating scope for further upside in frontline IT counters.

Voltas

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research at Globe Capital, has turned positive on Voltas. He has recommended a buy at the current market price of around Rs 1,507, with a stop loss at Rs 1,480 and a target of Rs 1,620, betting on strength in the consumer durables space.

Tata Consultancy Services

Chandan Taparia, Head – Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, has placed a buy call on Tata Consultancy Services at the current market price of Rs 3,296. The stock carries a stop loss at Rs 3,185 and a target of Rs 3,520.

Tata Technologies

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market Today, has recommended a buy on Tata Technologies in the entry range of Rs 675–685. He sees multiple upside targets at Rs 720, Rs 750, and Rs 800, with a stop loss at Rs 635 and a 1–10 week investment horizon.