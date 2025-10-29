Five Stocks To Buy: Tata Steel, Bharat Forge, Grasim And Two Others

NDTV Profit brought these five stocks for Wednesday's session from various analysts' recommendations. These stocks include Bharat Forge Ltd., Sagility Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd.

Rajesh Palviya, SVP, Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities recommended a buy for Bharat Forge. The target price for the scrip is Rs 1,350 and stop loss is Rs 1,290 with the current market price.

Bharat Forge is world’s single largest forging facility that consists of fully automated forging press lines and state-of-the-art machining facilities, the company says on its official website. The company is involved in creating indigenous products and solutions.

Another stock that Palviya recommended is Sagility at the target price of Rs 56 with stop loss at Rs 42 at the current market price.

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., recommended buying Ashok Leyland at target price of Rs 150 with a stop loss of Rs 134 at the current market price.

Jain also recommended buying Grasim Industries at target price of Rs 3,040 with a stop loss of Rs 2,850 at the current market price.

Shivangi Sarda Analyst , Equity Derivatives & Technical, MOFSL recommended buying Tata Steel at target price of Rs 188 with a stop loss of Rs 177 and buy at current market price.

Tata Steel has an annual crude steel capacity of over 35 million tonnes per annum, the company is fully integrated from mining to the manufacturing and marketing of finished products.

The company has operations and commercial presence across the world. Tata Steel, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 78,000. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of Rs 2,29,171 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2024.