Five Stocks To Buy: Tata Power, Astral, Asian Paints, And More

Tata Power

Akshay P Bhagwat of JM Financial has identified value in the power space. He recommended buying Tata Power at Rs 388 for a target of Rs 412 - Rs 423, with a stop loss placed at Rs 377.

Just two weeks ago, Motilal Oswal also released a view on Tata Power Company Ltd. . The brokerage said that the company is set to double its Ebitda and PAT by FY30, backed by aggressive expansion in renewables, transmission, and distribution, according to Motilal Oswal’s latest report.

The brokerage has reiterated a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 500, implying a 31% upside from the current market price of Rs 382.

Astral

Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist at The Street, on teh other hand, has recommended buying Astral at Rs 1,488 with a stop loss at Rs 1,450 and a target price of Rs 1,700.

Asian Paints

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One is constructive on one of the paint counters. He has advised a buy on Asian Paints at Rs 1,310, setting a stop loss at Rs 1,275 and aiming for a target of Rs 1,380.

Uno Minda

Ruchit Jain, Vice President – Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, suggested purchasing Uno Minda at Rs 1,335. He's added his call with a stop loss at Rs 1,300 and a target of Rs 1,400.

Voltas

Meanwhile, Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder of NeoTrader seemed particularly interested in the home appliances space. He has placed a buy call on Voltas at Rs 1,477, with a stop loss at Rs 1,460 and a target of Rs 1,505.