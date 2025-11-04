Five Stocks To Buy: Tata Consumer Products, Lupin, Home First And Two Other

NDTV Profit brings these five stocks for Tuesday's session from various analysts' recommendations. These stocks include Tata Consumers Products Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Home First Finance Company Ltd., Force Motors Ltd., and HFCL Ltd.

The first stock in focus is Tata Consumers Products, which has received 'buy' call from Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP, JM Financial at current price with a target price of Rs 1,288. He suggests a stop loss at Rs 1,101.

TGBL, renamed to Tata Consumer Products, is home to brands such as Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Himalayan Water and emerging brands like Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Tata Gluco Plus and Tata Water Plus. Tata Consumer's brands are present in over 40 countries with a diverse workforce spread across the world.

He also recommended a 'buy' for Lupin at current market price with a target price of Rs 2,042 and a stop loss at Rs 1,971.

Aditya Arora, Founder and Multi Asset Research Analyst, Adlytick.in recommended buying Home First Finance at current market price with a target of Rs 1,310 and a stop loss at 1,200. Home First has a track record of serving over 1,17,000 families nationwide, the company said on it's offical website.

He also recommended buying Force Motors. Arora has set a target price of Rs 19,451 with a stop loss of Rs 17,451.

Finally, Shrikant Chauhan, Sr Vice President, Kotak Securities, recommended a 'buy' for HFCL Ltd. at current market price. The call includes a stop loss of Rs 73 and a target of Rs 83.