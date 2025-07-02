Tata Communications Ltd., CESC Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., Cipla Ltd., and Bank of Baroda Ltd. are among stock with 'buy' recommendations this Wednesday.Nilesh Jain, head VP-technical and derivatives research at Centrum Broking Ltd., and Ajit Mishra, SVP-research at Religare Broking shared their insights with NDTV Profit.Jain recommends buying Tata Communications with a stop-loss at Rs 1,688 and a target price of Rs 1,801. Out of nine analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.9%.Another recommendation from Jain is CESC, with a stop-loss at Rs 172 and a target of Rs 184. Out of 10 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.8%..Stock Recommendations Today: L&T Technology, Varun Beverages, Swiggy, Nykaa On Brokerages' Radar.Jain also suggests buying Federal Bank, setting a stop-loss at Rs 212 and a target of Rs 230. Out of 45 analysts tracking the company, 36 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.4%.Ajit Mishra recommends buying Cipla at the current market price of Rs 1,516, with a stop-loss at Rs 1,490 and a target of Rs 1,565. Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 8.7%.Mishra also advised buying Bank of Baroda at the current market price of Rs 247.50, with a stop-loss at Rs 242 and a target of Rs 258. Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.3%..Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher As Infosys, ICICI Bank Shares Lead .Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.