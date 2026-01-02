Five Stocks To Buy: RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL, UPL And JSW Energy

RBL Bank

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has a buy rating on RBL Bank. He recommended entering the stock at Rs 314 for a target of Rs 326, placing a stop loss at Rs 306.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4edu, identified value in private banking major Kotak Mahindra Bank. He advised a buy with a target price of Rs 2,300, maintaining a stop loss at Rs 2,180.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President of Research at Angel One, placed a buy call on FMCG heavyweight HUL. He recommended buying at Rs 2,320 for a target of Rs 2,453, with a stop loss set at Rs 2,239.

UPL

Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder of NeoTrader, suggested buying agro-chemical major UPL. He recommended an entry price of Rs 805, targeting Rs 825 with a stop loss at Rs 790.

JSW Energy

Aamar Deo Singh of Angel One also sees upside in the power sector, recommending a buy on JSW Energy. He advised entering at Rs 500 for a target of Rs 547, placing a stop loss at Rs 467.