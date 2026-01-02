Five Stocks To Buy: RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL, UPL And JSW Energy
Angel One and Neo Trader have shared target prices and stop losses for the above-mentioned stocks.
Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with a strong focus on the banking, FMCG, and energy sectors.
Top picks include private lenders RBL Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL), agro-chemical giant UPL, and power player JSW Energy.
Five Stocks To Buy
RBL Bank
Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has a buy rating on RBL Bank. He recommended entering the stock at Rs 314 for a target of Rs 326, placing a stop loss at Rs 306.
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4edu, identified value in private banking major Kotak Mahindra Bank. He advised a buy with a target price of Rs 2,300, maintaining a stop loss at Rs 2,180.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL)
Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President of Research at Angel One, placed a buy call on FMCG heavyweight HUL. He recommended buying at Rs 2,320 for a target of Rs 2,453, with a stop loss set at Rs 2,239.
UPL
Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder of NeoTrader, suggested buying agro-chemical major UPL. He recommended an entry price of Rs 805, targeting Rs 825 with a stop loss at Rs 790.
JSW Energy
Aamar Deo Singh of Angel One also sees upside in the power sector, recommending a buy on JSW Energy. He advised entering at Rs 500 for a target of Rs 547, placing a stop loss at Rs 467.