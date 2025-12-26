Five Stocks To Buy Today: PNB Housing Finance, NMDC, Indus Towers And More

Several top analysts from Angel One, The Street and Motilal Oswal Financial Services this morning issued bullish calls on five key stocks spanning IT, mining, lending, and more.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, recommends buying PNB Housing Finance at Rs 966, with a target price of Rs 1,020 and a stop loss at Rs 930. Out of 13 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, and two recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12%.

Also backed by Bhosale, NMDC is a buy with a Rs 87 target and a Rs 78 stop loss. Out of 23 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 4.5%.

Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist at The Street sees an opportunity in Bayer CropScience, calling it a buy with a target of Rs 4,750 and a stop loss at Rs 4,475. Out of nine analysts tracking the company, fivw maintain a 'buy' rating, and four recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13.5%.

A buy recommendation from Rambhia is placed on Indus Towers, targeting Rs 445 with a stop loss at Rs 415. Out of 23 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and six say 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 0.1%.

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services advises buying TCS with a stop loss at Rs 3,220 and a target of Rs 3,500. Out of 51 analysts tracking the company, 36 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold,' and five say 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.9%.