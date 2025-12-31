Five Stocks To Buy Or Sell: Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, SAIL, JSW Steel And SBI Cards

Indian Bank

Indian Bank emerged as a consensus top pick with two analysts recommending a buy.

Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder of NeoTrader, advised buying the stock at Rs 809 with a target of Rs 825 and a stop loss of Rs 798.

Ruchit Jain, Vice President of Equity Technical Research at Motilal Oswal, was even more bullish, recommending a buy with a higher target of Rs 840 and a stop loss placed at Rs 787.

Bank of Baroda

Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research at Axis Securities, placed a buy rating on another public sector lender, Bank of Baroda.

He recommended entering at Rs 293 for a target of Rs 300, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 288.

SAIL

Palviya also identified value in the metal space, suggesting a buy on SAIL. He set a target price of Rs 148, advising a stop loss at Rs 137 for an entry price of Rs 141.

JSW Steel

Continuing the bullish sentiment on metals, Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, recommended buying JSW Steel at Rs 1,111. He set a target of Rs 1,140, with a stop loss placed at Rs 1,090.

SBI Cards

Bucking the trend of buy calls, Raja Venkatraman suggested a short position on SBI Cards. He recommended selling the stock at Rs 846 for a target of Rs 830, placing a stop loss at Rs 855.