Five Stocks To Buy Or Sell: Hindustan Zinc, PB Fintech, HDFC Bank, Ashok Leyland And Century Ply

Market analysts and brokerages shared their top stock recommendations for the upcoming trading session, offering a mix of buy and sell calls across the banking, automotive, and commodities sectors.

Top picks included Hindustan Zinc Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd. (Policybazaar), and Ashok Leyland Ltd., while HDFC Bank Ltd. appeared on the sell list.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Head of Technical & Derivatives Research, Chandan Taparia, placed a buy rating on mining major Hindustan Zinc Ltd. He set a target price of Rs 532, with a stop loss at Rs 500.

JM Financial Senior Vice President Akshay P Bhagwat selected two stocks for the session, including a contrarian sell call on private lender HDFC Bank Ltd.

He recommended selling with targets of Rs 974 and Rs 962, placing a stop loss at Rs 1,005.

Conversely, Bhagwat advised buying commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd., targeting Rs 167 to Rs 172 with a stop loss of Rs 149.

Invest4edu Head of Research and Investments Aditya Agarwala suggested a buy for PB Fintech Ltd. (Policybazaar). He set a target price of Rs 2,100, recommending a stop loss at Rs 1,900.

Adlytick.in Founder Aditya Arora recommended buying Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. at Rs 830. He projected a target range of Rs 880 to Rs 900, with a stop loss at Rs 780.