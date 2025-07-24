Five Stocks To Buy: Allcargo Logistics, AGI Infra, Fortis Healthcare, Hindustan Petroleum, Tata Chemicals
Stocks from sectors including healthcare, logistics, oil and gas made it to the analysts' recommendations for Thursday's session.
Analysts selected Allcargo Logistics Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., AGI Infra Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Hindustan Petroleum Corp for Thursday's session.
Axis Securities Technical and Derivatives Research Senior Vice President Rajesh Palviya, The Streets Trading Strategist Kunal Rambhia, and Globe Capital Associate Vice President and Head of Research (Equity, Commodity & Currency) Gaurav Sharma shared their views on the above mentioned stocks.
Fortis Healthcare
Palviya suggested a "buy" for Fortis Healthcare Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 850 apiece, implying a 2.2% upside from Wednesday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 812 apiece.
Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a "buy" rating, and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1.4%.
AGI Infra
Axis Securities suggested a "buy" for the stock. The target price for the stock is Rs 1,085 apiece, which implies a 3.6% upside from Wednesday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 1,035 apiece.
Two analysts tracking the company maintain a "buy" rating, according to Bloomberg data.
Allcargo Logistics
Rambhia suggested a "buy" for Allcargo Logistics Ltd. The target price for the counter is Rs 38, which implies a 3.8% upside from Wednesday's close price.
Out of three analysts tracking the company, two maintain a "buy" rating, and one recommends a "hold", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.5%.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp
The Streets has a "buy" call on the counter for Thursday's session. The target price is Rs 455 apiece, which implies a 4.5% upside from Wednesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 428 apiece.
Out of 35 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a "buy" rating, three recommend a "hold" and seven suggest "sell", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.1%.
Tata Chemicals
Sharma suggests a "buy" for the stock. The target price for the counter is Rs 1025, which implied a 5.2% upside from Wednesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 950 apiece.
Out of eight analysts tracking the company, one recommends a "hold" and seven suggest "sell", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 20.1%.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises readers to consult their financial advisers before investment.