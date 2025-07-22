Buy These Five Stocks: JSW Infrastructure, M&M, ICICI Bank Among Experts' Top Picks
Brokerages have picked stocks from the automobile, financial services, real estate, and infrastructure spaces for Tuesday's trading session.
Brokerages chose Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Muthoot Finance Ltd., DLF Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. for Tuesday's trading session.
Invest4edu Head of Research and Investments Aditya Agarwala, HDFC Securities Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst Vinay Rajani, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management Vice President Ruchit Jain shared their views on the above mentioned stocks.
M&M
Invest4edu's Aditya Agarwala suggests a "buy" for the stock. The target price is Rs 3,360 apiece, implying a 3.5% upside from Monday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 3,180 apiece.
Out of 42 analysts tracking the company, 40 maintain a "buy" rating, and two recommend a "'hold", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.2%.
JSW Infrastructure
HDFC Securities Vinay Rajani has a "buy" for the stock. The target price for the stock is Rs 325 apiece, implying a 2.5% upside from Monday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 311 apiece.
Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a "hold" and three suggest "sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.1%.
ICICI Bank
Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Ruchit Jain suggests a "buy". The target price for the stock is Rs 1,510 apiece, which implies a 3.1% upside from Monday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 1,230 apiece.
Out of 52 analysts tracking the company, 49 maintain a 'buy' rating, and three recommend a "hold", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 14.4%.
DLF
Invest4edu suggests a "buy" for DLF Ltd. The target price for the stock is at Rs 900, which implies a 5.5% upside from Monday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 825 apiece.
Out of 24 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a "hold", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11.7%.
Muthoot Finance
Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Ruchit Jain suggested a buy for the stock. The target price for the stock is Rs 2,770, which implied a 3.4% upside from Monday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 2,630 apiece.
Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 4.4%.