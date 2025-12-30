Five Stocks To Buy: NTPC, Tata Steel, AU Small Finance And More
Angel One and The Street have shared target prices and stop losses for the above-mentioned stocks.
Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, highlighting opportunities across the banking, metal, and energy sectors.
Top picks include power giant NTPC Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and private lender AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Five Stocks To Buy
AU Small Finance Bank
AU Small Finance Bank emerged as a consensus pick, with two analysts issuing buy ratings. Chandan Taparia, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, recommended buying at the current market price of Rs 986.
He set a target of Rs 1,050 with a stop loss at Rs 955. Taparia noted that the stock is in an "overall uptrend" and is respecting its 20-day exponential moving average (DEMA) support zones.
Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager at The Street, also suggested a buy, setting a target of Rs 1,030 with a stop loss of Rs 975.
NTPC
Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, placed a buy rating on NTPC. He recommended an entry price of Rs 325, targeting a range of Rs 332 to Rs 338. The stop loss was set at Rs 319.
Tata Steel
Krishan also identified value in the metal sector, advising a buy on Tata Steel at Rs 172. He projected a target of Rs 180, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 167.
Tata Consumer Products
Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4edu, recommended buying Tata Consumer Products. He set a target price of Rs 1,260, placing a stop loss at Rs 1,160.
Bharti Hexacom
Kunal Rambhia of The Street suggested a buy on telecom player Bharti Hexacom. He set a target price of Rs 1,925 with a stop loss recommended at Rs 1,800.