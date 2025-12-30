Five Stocks To Buy: NTPC, Tata Steel, AU Small Finance And More

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank emerged as a consensus pick, with two analysts issuing buy ratings. Chandan Taparia, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, recommended buying at the current market price of Rs 986.

He set a target of Rs 1,050 with a stop loss at Rs 955. Taparia noted that the stock is in an "overall uptrend" and is respecting its 20-day exponential moving average (DEMA) support zones.

Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager at The Street, also suggested a buy, setting a target of Rs 1,030 with a stop loss of Rs 975.

NTPC

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, placed a buy rating on NTPC. He recommended an entry price of Rs 325, targeting a range of Rs 332 to Rs 338. The stop loss was set at Rs 319.

Tata Steel

Krishan also identified value in the metal sector, advising a buy on Tata Steel at Rs 172. He projected a target of Rs 180, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 167.

Tata Consumer Products

Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4edu, recommended buying Tata Consumer Products. He set a target price of Rs 1,260, placing a stop loss at Rs 1,160.

Bharti Hexacom

Kunal Rambhia of The Street suggested a buy on telecom player Bharti Hexacom. He set a target price of Rs 1,925 with a stop loss recommended at Rs 1,800.