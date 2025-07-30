Five Stocks To Buy: Jio Financial Services, Tata Chemicals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Jio Financial Services Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Ircon International Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. are among the stocks that made it to analysts' recommendations for today's trade session.

Aamar Deo Singh, Sr. Vice President, Research at Angel One Ltd, Nilesh Jain, Head VP Technical & Derivatives Research at Centrum Broking Ltd, and Rajesh Palviya, Technical and Derivatives Research at Axis Securities, have shared views on the above mentioned stocks.