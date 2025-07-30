Five Stocks To Buy: Jio Financial Services, Tata Chemicals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Business NewsMarketsFive Stocks To Buy: Jio Financial Services, Tata Chemicals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Jio Financial Services Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Ircon International Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. are among the stocks that made it to analysts' recommendations for today's trade session.

30 Jul 2025, 10:45 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jio Financial Services Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Ircon International Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. are among the stocks that made it to analysts' recommendations for today's trade session (Photo source: Pexels)&nbsp;</p></div>
Jio Financial Services Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Ircon International Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. are among the stocks that made it to analysts' recommendations for today's trade session.

Aamar Deo Singh, Sr. Vice President, Research at Angel One Ltd, Nilesh Jain, Head VP Technical & Derivatives Research at Centrum Broking Ltd, and Rajesh Palviya, Technical and Derivatives Research at Axis Securities, have shared views on the above mentioned stocks.

Jio Financial Services

Aamar Deo Singh, Sr. Vice President, Research at Angel One Ltd, suggests buying Jio Financial Services. The target price is Rs 343, with a stop loss at Rs 297. This implies an upside of 8.89%.

The only analyst tracking the company , according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 325, implying a upside of 1.2%.

Tata Chemicals 

Angel One Ltd., also gives a buy call on Tata Chemicals. The target price is Rs 1,039, with a stop loss at Rs 947. This implies an upside of 6.02%.

One out of the eight analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommend a 'hold' and six suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 861, implying a downside of 13%.

Ircon International

Nilesh Jain, Head VP Technical & Derivatives Research at Centrum Broking Ltd., advises buying Ircon International. The target price is Rs 190, with a stop loss at Rs 176. This implies an upside of 5.56%.

Two out of the three analysts tracking the company have a 'sell' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 166, implying a downside of 8.3%.

PI Industries 

Centrum Broking also has a buy call on PI Industries. The target price is Rs 4451, with a stop loss at Rs 4150. This implies an upside of 4.75%.

Thirteen out of the 27 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, seven recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 4,078, implying a downside of 4%.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Rajesh Palviya, Technical and Derivatives Research at Axis Securities, recommends buying DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES. The target price is Rs 1345, with a stop loss at Rs 1270. This implies an upside of 3.54%.

Fifteen out of the 39 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 11 recommend a 'hold' and 14 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 1,301, implying a upside of 1%.

