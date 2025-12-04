Five Stocks To Buy: Infosys, Ashok Leyland, BSE, CDSL And Hind Copper

Market analysts shared their top stock picks for the upcoming trading session, highlighting opportunities in the technology, automotive, metal, and exchange sectors.

Brokerage recommendations included Infosys, Ashok Leyland, and Hindustan Copper, while sell calls were issued for exchange stocks BSE and CDSL.

Angel One Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst Rajesh Bhosale suggested a buy for Infosys Ltd. for the session.

He recommended entering at Rs 1,578 with a target price of Rs 1,670, implying a potential upside of approximately 5.8%. The stop loss is placed at Rs 1,524.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Head of Technical & Derivatives Research Chandan Taparia suggested a buy for commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd.

He recommended buying at the current market price of Rs 162. The target price is Rs 173, indicating a 6.8% upside potential. The stop loss is at Rs 158.

HDFC Securities Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst Vinay Rajani selected Hindustan Copper Ltd. as a buy at Rs 339. He set a target of Rs 350 with a stop loss of Rs 332.

Conversely, analysts turned bearish on exchange-related stocks. Rajani recommended selling Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) at Rs 1,550. The downside target is set at Rs 1,500, with a stop loss at Rs 1,580.

Centrum Broking Head AVP - Technical & Derivatives Research Nilesh Jain suggested a sell for BSE Ltd. He set a target price of Rs 2,620 with a stop loss of Rs 2,830.