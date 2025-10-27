Five Stocks To Buy: ICICI Bank, Vedanta, ONGC And Two Others

NDTV Profit brought these five stocks for Monday's session from various analysts' recommendations. These stocks include ICICI Bank Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Fin Co Ltd., and Cummins India Ltd.

Aamar Deo Singh, Sr. Vice President, Research at Angel One Ltd recommended a buy for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. The target price for the scrip is Rs 273 and stop loss is Rs 237 with the current market price.

ONGC, a Maharatna company, is the biggest crude oil and natural gas name in India, contributing around 75% to Indian domestic production. The company ranks 11th among global energy majors. The public sector enterprise has a dedicated team of over 33,500 professionals.

Another stock that Osho recommended is ICICI Bank Ltd at the target price of Rs 1,423 with stop loss at Rs 1,333 at the current market price.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One recommended buying Vedanta at target price of Rs 525 with a stop loss of Rs 497 at the current market price.

Jain also recommended buying Cholamandalam Investment and Fin Co. at target price of Rs 1,780 with a stop loss of Rs 1,690 at the current market price.

Chola was incorporated in 1978 as the financial services arm of the Murugappa Group. Chola commenced business as an equipment financing company. The firm offers vehicle finance, home loans, loan against property, SME loans, Secured Business Personal Loans (SBPL), Consumer & Small Enterprises Loans (CSEL), Loan against Securities and a variety of other financial services to customers.

Chandan Taparia, Head- Technical & Derivatives Research MOFSL recommended buying Cummins India at target price of Rs 4,450 with a stop loss of Rs 4,045 and current market price.