Five Stocks To Buy: HPCL, Cello World, Bharat Forge And Two Others

NDTV Profit brought these five stocks for Tuesday's session from various analysts' recommendations. These stocks include Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd., Cello World Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., and Angel One Ltd.

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities recommended a buy for Intellect Design Arena. The target price for the scrip is Rs 1,080 and stop loss is Rs 1,020 with the current market price.

Another stock that Rajani recommended is Cello World at the target price of Rs 665 with stop loss at Rs 632 at the current market price.

Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP, JM Financial recommended buying Bharat Forge at target price of Rs 1,395 with a stop loss of Rs 1,228 at the current market price.

Bharat Forge is world’s single largest forging facility that consists of fully automated forging press lines and state-of-the-art machining facilities, the company says on its official website. The company is involved in creating indigenous products and solutions.

Bhagwat also recommended buying Hindustan Petroleum at target price of Rs 486 with a stop loss of Rs 429 at the current market price.

Hindustan Petroleum is a Maharatna CPSU and is a Government Company within the meaning of Section 617 of the Companies Act 1956. HPCL is an amalgamation of the erstwhile foreign oil companies ESSO and Caltex, which were taken over by the Government of India in 1974 and 1976 respectively.

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital recommended buying Angel One at target price of Rs 2,750 with a stop loss of Rs 2,495 and buy at current market price.