Five Stocks To Buy: How To Trade SBI, Adani Ports, HUL, Polycab, Tech Mahindra
Analysts have come with buy calls on these five stocks: State Bank of India, Adani Ports, HUL, Polycab India and Tech Mahindra, among others.
With benchmarks rising after a prolonged period of decline, analysts came with their calls on shares of State Bank of India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Polycab India Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd.
The stock calls came from Nilesh Jain, head AVP-technical and derivatives research (equity research), Centrum Broking Ltd., Hemen Kapadia, technical associate, DRChoksey Finserv Pvt., and Shrikant Chouhan, head-equity research, Kotak Securities Ltd.
State Bank Of India
State Bank of India, should be bought with a target price of Rs 835 per share, and stop loss of Rs 802, recommends Jain. The stock is trading 0.04% lower at 814 per share. It has returned 44.5% in the past 12 months and 26.7% in the year to date period. Relative strength index of the stock stands at 52.85.
Of the 50 analysts tracking the stock, 39 maintain a 'buy', six suggest a 'hold' and five recommend 'sell'. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 965.89, implying an upside of 18.7%.
Adani Ports
Kapadia recommends buying Adani Ports and SEZ at Rs 1,278, with a target price of Rs 1,292 and stop loss at Rs 1,271 per share. The stock is trading 3.15% higher at Rs 1,319.55 per share. The Adani owned ports operator has risen 62.9% in the past 12 months and 28.8% in the year-to-date period.
Of the 18 analysts tracking the stock, 16 recommend 'buy' and two suggest a 'hold'. The 12-month consensus target price on the stock is Rs 1,754, implying an upside of 33%.
Hindustan Unilever
Kapadia recommends keeping a target of Rs 2,444 per share for HUL stock bought at Rs 2,420, with stop loss at Rs 2,408 apiece. The detergent-to-deodorant maker is trading 0.5% higher at Rs 2,435 per share. The stock has dropped 3.71% in the past 12 months and 8.59% year to date.
Of the 43 analysts tracking the stock, 24 maintain a 'buy', 15 suggest a 'hold' and four recommend a 'sell'. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 2,881.1, implying an upside of 18.4%.
Polycab India
Jain suggests buying the Polycab India stock with a target price of Rs 6,650 and stop loss of Rs 6,320. The stock is trading 2.12% higher at Rs 6,581 per share. Share of the cable manufacturer have risen 24.4% in the past 12 months and 20% on a year-to-date basis.
Of the analysts tracking the stock, 21 recommend 'buy', eight 'hold' and four suggest 'sell'. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 7,952.59, implying an upside of 15.5%.
Tech Mahindra
Chauhan of Kotak Securities recommends buying the Tech Mahindra stock with a target price of Rs 1,750-1,800 per share and stop loss of Rs 1,610. The stock has risen 42.8% in the past 12 months and 34.9% year-to-date.
Of the analysts tracking the stock, 22 recommend 'buy', 10 'hold' and 14 recommend a 'sell'. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 1,662.75, implying an downside of 3.2%.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.