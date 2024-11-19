Five Stocks To Buy: How To Trade SBI, Adani Ports, HUL, Polycab, Tech Mahindra

With benchmarks rising after a prolonged period of decline, analysts came with their calls on shares of State Bank of India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Polycab India Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd.

The stock calls came from Nilesh Jain, head AVP-technical and derivatives research (equity research), Centrum Broking Ltd., Hemen Kapadia, technical associate, DRChoksey Finserv Pvt., and Shrikant Chouhan, head-equity research, Kotak Securities Ltd.