Five Stocks To Buy: How To Trade HDFC Bank, Infosys, L&T, Trent And BEL
Analysts name their preferred stocks to buy from banking, IT, engineering, retail and defence sectors.
As market starts the week on a strong note, analysts have big names on their radar, including largest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd., Indian IT bellwether Infosys Ltd., engineering giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata-owned fashion retailer Trent Ltd., and defence major Bharat Electronics Ltd. Most of these stocks have already yielded handsome returns in the year so far.
Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., Nilesh Jain, head AVP-technical and derivatives research (Equity Research) at Centrum Broking Ltd., Sneha Seth, senior analyst at Angel One Ltd., and SEBI registered research analyst Rajat Bose share their stock calls for today.
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank, the counter with highest weightage on Nifty 50, received a 'buy' call from Chouhan of Kotak Securities. The analyst recommends a target of Rs 1,810 per share on the stock, with stop loss pegged at Rs 1,710.
The stock is trading 1.42% higher at Rs 1,770.4 in early trade. It has returned 17.02% in the past 12 months and 3.58% in the year-to-date. Relative strength index of the stock stood at 40.03.
Of the analysts tracking the stock, 40 recommend 'buy' and seven suggest 'hold'. The consensus 12-month analysts' price target is Rs 1,962.56, implying a potential upside of 10.5%.
Infosys
From the IT sector, Chouhan recommends 'buy' on Infosys, with target in the range of Rs 1,950 to Rs 1,980 per share, and stop loss at Rs 1,875.
The stock gave up early gains to trade 0.65% lower at Rs 1,889.85, giving up intraday high of Rs 1,919.30. The stock has risen 29.68% in the past 12 months and 22.495 in the year so far. RSI for the counter stood at 55.61.
Of the 48 analysts tracking the company, 32 recommend 'buy', 10 'hold', and six 'sell'. The 12-month analysts' consensus price target is Rs 2,060.20, implying a potential upside of 9%.
L&T
Larsen & Toubro has a 'buy' recommendation from Jain of Centrum Broking, with target price of Rs 3,730 per share and stop loss of Rs 3,551 per share.
The stock was trading 3.85% higher at Rs 3,742.25 per share, giving up minor gains from the intraday high of Rs 3,745.10. The stock has risen 21.48% over the past year, and 6.13% in year-to-date terms. The RSI of the stock stood at 60.39.
Of the 35 analysts tracking the stock, 31 recommend 'buy', three suggest 'hold', and one 'sell'. The consensus 12-month price target is Rs 4,042, implying a potential upside of 8%.
Trent
Trent, the Tata Group company that operates Westside and Zudio fashion retail chains, has a buy call from Angel One's Seth. The analyst recommends buying the stock in the range of Rs 6,640–6,600 per share, with a target price of Rs 7,240 and stop loss of Rs 6,300 apiece.
The stock has seen rangebound trade so far today, trading 2.07% higher at Rs 6,790.40 apiece. It has risen 158.19% in the past 12 months and 122.28% in year to date. The RSI for the counter is 34.63.
Of the 21 analysts tracking the stock, 12 recommend 'buy', five suggest a 'hold', and four have a 'sell' call. The 12-month analysts' consensus price target is Rs 6,814.32, implying a potential upside of 0.2%.
BEL
Defence manufacturer Bharat Electronics has a 'buy' call from market analyst Bose, who recommends targets of Rs 288, Rs 296 and Rs 300, with stop loss marked at Rs 271.10.
The stock was trading 5.15% higher at Rs 295.30, cooling off slightly from the day's high of Rs 296 per share. The counter has yielded 107.81% returns in the past 12 months, and 60.31% in the year-to-date. RSI for the stock stood at 58.57.
Of the 26 analysts tracking the stock, 20 recommend 'buy', three 'hold', and three 'sell'. The consensus 12-month price target is Rs 326.62, implying a potential upside of 10.4%.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.