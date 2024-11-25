Five Stocks To Buy: How To Trade HDFC Bank, Infosys, L&T, Trent And BEL

As market starts the week on a strong note, analysts have big names on their radar, including largest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd., Indian IT bellwether Infosys Ltd., engineering giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata-owned fashion retailer Trent Ltd., and defence major Bharat Electronics Ltd. Most of these stocks have already yielded handsome returns in the year so far.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., Nilesh Jain, head AVP-technical and derivatives research (Equity Research) at Centrum Broking Ltd., Sneha Seth, senior analyst at Angel One Ltd., and SEBI registered research analyst Rajat Bose share their stock calls for today.