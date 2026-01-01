Five Stocks To Buy: Gujarat Gas, IOC, BHEL, IndusInd Bank And More

Business NewsMarketsFive Stocks To Buy: Gujarat Gas, IOC, BHEL, IndusInd Bank And More
Angel One and Centrum Broking have shared target prices and stop losses for the above-mentioned stocks.

IndusInd Bank, IOC and BHEL are among the stocks with 'buy' calls on Wednesday. (Photo: Envato)
Leading market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with a focus on the energy, power, and financial services sectors.

Top picks include Gujarat Gas Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), alongside financial majors IndusInd Bank and Aditya Birla Capital.

Five Stocks To Buy

Gujarat Gas

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, has recommended a buy on city gas distribution major Gujarat Gas.

He advised entering the stock at the current market price (CMP) of Rs 414. Sharma set a target price of Rs 445, with a stop loss placed at Rs 395.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

Sharma also identified value in the oil marketing sector, placing a buy rating on IOC. He recommended buying at the current market price of Rs 166 for a target of Rs 175, maintaining a stop loss at Rs 162.

BHEL

The state-owned engineering and manufacturing giant emerged as a consensus pick with two analysts recommending a buy.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One advised buying BHEL at Rs 287 for a target of Rs 300, with a stop loss at Rs 280.

Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking also suggested a buy, setting a target of Rs 301 with a stop loss similarly placed at Rs 280.

IndusInd Bank

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommended a long position on private lender IndusInd Bank. He suggested buying at Rs 864 for a target of Rs 905, placing a stop loss at Rs 840.

Aditya Birla Capital

Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking picked financial services player Aditya Birla Capital. He recommended buying with a target price of Rs 377, advising a stop loss at Rs 348.

