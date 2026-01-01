Five Stocks To Buy: Gujarat Gas, IOC, BHEL, IndusInd Bank And More

Gujarat Gas

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, has recommended a buy on city gas distribution major Gujarat Gas.

He advised entering the stock at the current market price (CMP) of Rs 414. Sharma set a target price of Rs 445, with a stop loss placed at Rs 395.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

Sharma also identified value in the oil marketing sector, placing a buy rating on IOC. He recommended buying at the current market price of Rs 166 for a target of Rs 175, maintaining a stop loss at Rs 162.

BHEL

The state-owned engineering and manufacturing giant emerged as a consensus pick with two analysts recommending a buy.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One advised buying BHEL at Rs 287 for a target of Rs 300, with a stop loss at Rs 280.

Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking also suggested a buy, setting a target of Rs 301 with a stop loss similarly placed at Rs 280.

IndusInd Bank

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommended a long position on private lender IndusInd Bank. He suggested buying at Rs 864 for a target of Rs 905, placing a stop loss at Rs 840.

Aditya Birla Capital

Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking picked financial services player Aditya Birla Capital. He recommended buying with a target price of Rs 377, advising a stop loss at Rs 348.