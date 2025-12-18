Five Stocks To Buy: Granules India, Bank Of India, Aurobindo Pharma And Two More

As markets head into the year-end phase, analysts are identifying opportunities for investors to ride the next wave of momentum. Leading market experts from Angel One, Centrum Broking, and Globe Capital have shared their top stock recommendations for short-term gains. Here are five stocks they believe could deliver strong returns.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, suggests IDFC First Bank at Rs 84 with a stop loss of Rs 81 and a target price of Rs 90.

He also suggests Granules India at Rs 580 with stop loss at Rs 567 and target price at Rs 610.

Granules India, based in Hyderabad, is a pharmaceutical company with four decades of experience. It manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients, pharmaceutical formulation intermediates, and finished dosages, serving global partners through manufacturing processes and regulatory compliance.

Nilesh Jain, Head AVP, Technical & Derivatives Research at Centrum Broking, recommends Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 1,171 and target price at Rs 1,230.

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research at Globe Capital, advises Bank of India at the current market price of Rs 141.9, with a stop loss at Rs 139 and target price at Rs 148.

Bank of India was founded in 1906 by a group of businessmen from Mumbai. The Bank was under private ownership and control till July 1969 when it was nationalised along with 13 other banks.

The Bank has over 5300 branches in India spread over all states/ union territories including specialised branches. These branches are controlled through 69 Zonal Offices and 13 FGMO Offices.