Five Stocks To Buy: GMR Airports, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra And Two More

NDTV Profit curated these five stocks from recommendation of various brokerages for Monday's session. Analysts chose stocks from consumption, financial, defence, and broking spaces for Monday's session.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One suggested a buy for GMR Airports Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 111. The stop loss is at Rs 100 apiece.

Bhosale also recommended Tech Mahindra Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 1,520 apiece. The stop loss is at Rs 1,430 apiece.

Nilesh Jain, Head AVP- Technical & Derivatives Research, (Equity Research), Centrum Broking Ltd recommended Eicher Motors Ltd. for Monday's session. He has given a target price of Rs 7,510 apiece. The stop loss is at Rs 6,920 apiece.

Jain also recommended Titan Company Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 4,100 apiece. The stop loss is at Rs 3,805 apiece.

Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist, The Street recommended a Buy Indian Overseas Bank. The target price for the stock is Rs 45 apiece with a stop loss at Rs 36.

The GIFT Nifty was trading largely positive at 26,157, which implied 76 points higher open for the NSE Nifty 50 index. The Nifty 50 closed 0.47% or 124 points lower at 26,068.15. The Sensex lost 0.47% or 400 points to settle at 85,231.92.