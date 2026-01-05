Five Stocks To Buy: Glenmark, Paytm, IREDA, SBI And More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals emerged as a consensus top pick with two analysts recommending a buy.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, advised buying the stock at Rs 2,064 for a target of Rs 2,135, with a stop loss at Rs 2,020.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, also placed a buy rating at the current market price of Rs 2,065. He set a slightly higher target of Rs 2,160, maintaining the same stop loss level of Rs 2,020.

Paytm

Fintech major Paytm also saw multiple buy recommendations.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One suggested buying at Rs 1,340 for a target of Rs 1,430, placing a stop loss at Rs 1,290.

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, recommended entering at the same price of Rs 1,340. He set a target of Rs 1,400 with a stop loss at Rs 1,305.

IREDA

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital identified value in the renewable energy financing space. He recommended buying IREDA at Rs 145.5 for a target of Rs 155, with a stop loss placed at Rs 141.

State Bank of India

Chandan Taparia, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, placed a buy rating on the country's largest lender. He advised buying SBI at Rs 999 for a target of Rs 1,045, maintaining a stop loss at Rs 975.

Gujarat Gas

VLA Ambala, SEBI registered analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market Today, recommended a swing trade in Gujarat Gas.

She suggested buying in the range of Rs 425-435. Ambala set multiple targets at Rs 455, Rs 485, Rs 510, and Rs 550, protecting the trade with a stop loss at Rs 395.