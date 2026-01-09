Business NewsMarketsFive Stocks To Buy: Eternal, Indus Towers, Natco Pharma, And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Five Stocks To Buy: Eternal, Indus Towers, Natco Pharma, And More

Analysts give a range of buy calls across telecom infrastructure, industrials, pharma, FMCG, and mid-cap names.

09 Jan 2026, 06:45 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Eternal, Indus Towers, Natco Pharma are among the stocks with a 'buy' rating. (Representative image. Source: Envato)</p></div>
Eternal, Indus Towers, Natco Pharma are among the stocks with a 'buy' rating. (Representative image. Source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Leading market analysts have flagged fresh high-conviction trading ideas for the near term, with a mixed bag of buy and sell calls across telecom infrastructure, industrials, pharma, FMCG, and mid-cap names.

Stocks in focus include Indus Towers Ltd, UPL, Pidilite Industries Ltd, and select pharmaceutical and mid-cap counters.

Indus Towers

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, is constructive on Indus Towers. He has advised a buy at Rs 425, with a stop loss at Rs 415 and a target of Rs 440, citing a favourable short-term technical setup.

UPL

Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder of NeoTrader, has taken a constructive on Cummins India. He has recommended a buy at Rs 798, with a stop loss at Rs 700 and an upside target of Rs 811, pointing to near-term uptick at higher levels.

ALSO READ

HDFC Bank And Pidilite: Only Two Stocks To Deliver Consistent Annual Returns For A Decade
Opinion
HDFC Bank And Pidilite: Only Two Stocks To Deliver Consistent Annual Returns For A Decade
Read More

Pidilite Industries

Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4Edu, has issued a buy call on Pidilite Industries. He has set a target price of Rs 1,570, while placing a stop loss at Rs 1,465, indicating continued strength in the specialty chemicals and adhesives space.

Natco Pharma

Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist at The Street, has recommended a buy on Natco Pharma, with a stop loss at Rs 900 and a target of Rs 945, suggesting limited downside and a favourable risk-reward ratio.

ALSO READ

Eternal, Swiggy In Focus As Morgan Stanley Slashes Targets For India's Darling Internet Stocks
Opinion
Eternal, Swiggy In Focus As Morgan Stanley Slashes Targets For India's Darling Internet Stocks
Read More

Eternal

Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President – Research at Angel One Ltd, has turned bullish on Eternal. He has advised a buy at Rs 282, with a stop loss at Rs 273 and a target of Rs 298, betting on improving price momentum in the stock.

ALSO READ

Stocks Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 9
Opinion
Stocks Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 9
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT