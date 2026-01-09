Five Stocks To Buy: Eternal, Indus Towers, Natco Pharma, And More
Analysts give a range of buy calls across telecom infrastructure, industrials, pharma, FMCG, and mid-cap names.
Leading market analysts have flagged fresh high-conviction trading ideas for the near term, with a mixed bag of buy and sell calls across telecom infrastructure, industrials, pharma, FMCG, and mid-cap names.
Stocks in focus include Indus Towers Ltd, UPL, Pidilite Industries Ltd, and select pharmaceutical and mid-cap counters.
Indus Towers
Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, is constructive on Indus Towers. He has advised a buy at Rs 425, with a stop loss at Rs 415 and a target of Rs 440, citing a favourable short-term technical setup.
UPL
Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder of NeoTrader, has taken a constructive on Cummins India. He has recommended a buy at Rs 798, with a stop loss at Rs 700 and an upside target of Rs 811, pointing to near-term uptick at higher levels.
Pidilite Industries
Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4Edu, has issued a buy call on Pidilite Industries. He has set a target price of Rs 1,570, while placing a stop loss at Rs 1,465, indicating continued strength in the specialty chemicals and adhesives space.
Natco Pharma
Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist at The Street, has recommended a buy on Natco Pharma, with a stop loss at Rs 900 and a target of Rs 945, suggesting limited downside and a favourable risk-reward ratio.
Eternal
Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President – Research at Angel One Ltd, has turned bullish on Eternal. He has advised a buy at Rs 282, with a stop loss at Rs 273 and a target of Rs 298, betting on improving price momentum in the stock.