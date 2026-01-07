Five Stocks To Buy: Divi's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Britannia And More

Business NewsMarketsFive Stocks To Buy: Divi's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Britannia And More
Multiple experts are converging on select pharma, FMCG, media, and financial services counters. Key names on today’s radar include Divi’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, and Britannia Industries.

Leading market analysts have rolled out fresh high-conviction trading ideas, with multiple experts converging on select pharma, FMCG, media, and financial services counters.

Key names on today’s radar include Divi’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, and Britannia Industries, along with opportunities in media and insurance.

Stock Calls Of The Day

Divi’s Laboratories

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP – Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd, has recommended a buy on Divi’s Laboratories in the range of Rs 6,600–6,650, with a stop loss at Rs 6,389 and a target of Rs 7,200.

Echoing the bullish view, Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has also advised a buy at Rs 6,644, placing a stop loss at Rs 6,540 and a target of Rs 6,800.

Aurobindo Pharma

Shrikant Chauhan, Senior Vice President at Kotak Securities, has issued a buy call on Aurobindo Pharma, with targets of Rs 1,280 and Rs 1,350, and a stop loss at Rs 1,194.

Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4Edu, has independently reiterated a similar view, recommending a buy with a target of Rs 1,350 and a stop loss at Rs 1,180.

Zee Entertainment

Shrikant Chauhan of Kotak Securities is also constructive on Zee Entertainment Enterprises. He has advised a buy, with targets of Rs 95 and Rs 98, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 89.

Britannia Industries

Aditya Agarwala has also turned positive on Britannia Industries, recommending a buy with a target price of Rs 6,450 and a stop loss at Rs 600.

Max Financial Services

Kush Bohra, Founder of Kushbohra.com, has turned bullish on Max Financial Services. He has placed a buy call with targets of Rs 1,775 and Rs 1,815, and a stop loss at Rs 1,695.

