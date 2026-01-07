Five Stocks To Buy: Divi's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Britannia And More

Divi’s Laboratories

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP – Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd, has recommended a buy on Divi’s Laboratories in the range of Rs 6,600–6,650, with a stop loss at Rs 6,389 and a target of Rs 7,200.

Echoing the bullish view, Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has also advised a buy at Rs 6,644, placing a stop loss at Rs 6,540 and a target of Rs 6,800.

Aurobindo Pharma

Shrikant Chauhan, Senior Vice President at Kotak Securities, has issued a buy call on Aurobindo Pharma, with targets of Rs 1,280 and Rs 1,350, and a stop loss at Rs 1,194.

Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4Edu, has independently reiterated a similar view, recommending a buy with a target of Rs 1,350 and a stop loss at Rs 1,180.

Zee Entertainment

Shrikant Chauhan of Kotak Securities is also constructive on Zee Entertainment Enterprises. He has advised a buy, with targets of Rs 95 and Rs 98, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 89.

Britannia Industries

Aditya Agarwala has also turned positive on Britannia Industries, recommending a buy with a target price of Rs 6,450 and a stop loss at Rs 600.

Max Financial Services

Kush Bohra, Founder of Kushbohra.com, has turned bullish on Max Financial Services. He has placed a buy call with targets of Rs 1,775 and Rs 1,815, and a stop loss at Rs 1,695.